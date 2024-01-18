Express & Star
Police appeal over stolen motorbike abandoned on Wombourne road

Police are appealing for information over a stolen motorbike left discarded on a Wombourne road.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Police enquiries into the motorbike revealed it had recently been stolen

Staffordshire Police officers spotted the vehicle on Wodehouse Lane whilst on patrol at around 1.20pm on Wednesday.

After seeing the police car, the rider of the motorbike discarded of it, before mounting the back of another bike and making off, riding in convoy.

Police enquiries revealed the discarded motorbike had recently been stolen from Windmill Bank, Wombourne.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting log 0282 of 17/01/2024ZR.

