Bailey Atkinson Murder: Victim stabbed in vicious and ferocious attack in Walsall Market

The 20-year-old died after an alleged merciless machete attack outside shops in High Street in Walsall market in the early hours of January 28 last year.

The jury in the murder trial was told the murder precipitated a stabbing incident involving Mr Atkinson and the brother of one of the defendants Ronan McCullough, of Livingstone Road in Bloxwich in November 2022.

Opening the case for the prosecution Mr William Hughes KC said: "It is the prosecution's case that Bailey Atkinson was viciously murdered in what we described as a cowardly and ferocious attack. This took place in Walsall town centre in the early hours of January 28, 2023.

"The nine defendants in your charge travelled to the location in two cars which had been previously stolen.

"These were used to chase Bailey Atkinson while he was in the town centre where there were attempts to run him over on more than one occasion. They continued to pursue him to the market square where six of the occupants in the two vehicles got out. Those the prosecution say were armed with blades and a machete.

"All handled a weapon which was used. They chased him through the town centre, which was seen on closed circuit television, until he was eventually pulled to the ground. What followed thereafter was a merciless attack. He died at the scene.

"This attack was captured by a number of CCTV cameras. During the course of the investigation recordings from CCTV were recovered and complied."

Mr Hughes told Nottingham Crown Court that the defendants movements that night had been tracked from a rendezvous point at Darlaston's Asda car park in a silver Toyota and a grey Seat Leon. He said at approximately the same time Mr Atkinson and his companion Leah Brandrick were three miles away in Walsall town centre.

He said the couple had earlier that evening been at the Poets Corner Pub in Short Heath, in Willenhall, before getting a taxi to The Registry pub, in Leicester Street, four miles away in central Walsall. They arrived at about 1pm and left on foot after 15 minutes.

He said a some point the group caught wind of Mr Atkinson's location and headed to Walsall.

Mr Hughes said as the couple arrived in the market area, the two cars also arrived. The victim told Miss Brandrick to run which she did and hid behind a wall. Mr Atkinson, however, was chased by the defendants before being cornered.

The jury was shown the graphic footage of the entire incident, including the chase and the moment a number of the group alighted from the cars and struck him repeatedly, resulting in a blade being left in his back. As he lay dying on the ground two of the group appeared to stand over him holding a mobile phone before all fled the scene in the cars.

Sonny Loveridge, aged 19, McCulloch, Patrick Brookes, Benjamin Wilkes, Nvaah Whittaker, all aged 18; two 17-year-olds; and two 16-year-olds, who cannot be named due to their age, all from the Walsall area are all accused of murder.

All deny the allegations.

The trial continues.