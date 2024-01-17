Rajveer Sandhar, aged 28, was handed the hefty bill after it was proved he had failed to give information about the identity of a Jaguar driver who was alleged to have committed an offence.

A court heard that, on July 14 last year at Droitwich in Worcestershire, having been required by police to provide information about the driver of the Jaguar, Sandhar did not do so.

The case was proved under the Single Justice Procedure, meaning he was not required to be present for the hearing at Worcester Magistrates Court on January 11.

Sandhar, of Station Road in Pelsall, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £264 and prosecution costs of £90 - totalling £1,014.

His driving record was also endorsed with six penalty points.