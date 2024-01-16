Plants seized in Birmingham drug raid as police target cannabis factories

Officers from Birmingham's Priority Crime team executed a warrant at around 4pm on Wednesday, January 10 and discovered growing equipment in place across two floors of the unit.

One man was arrested and with support from specialist engineers the electricity supply which had been bypassed was made safe.

The plants will be forensically checked before being destroyed and the equipment has been dismantled.

Sina Xhelo, aged 29 of no fixed address, has been charged with cultivating drugs and appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday where he was remanded in custody until a hearing at the Crown Court next month

A police spokesman said: "Cannabis farms are very dangerous places and pose a serious risk of fire. Every cannabis farm we destroy also helps prevent a vicious circle.

"The plants won’t end up as street deals, the profits won’t go on to fund other crime, and they won’t ruin lives or pollute our communities.

"If you have concerns about a premises, visit the police website at www.west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/cannabis-factories."