Man and woman arrested in Cannock after police find crack cocaine

The man was initially stopped on Poplar Avenue just before 3.30pm on Monday and officers found crack cocaine.

Police then searched a home in the area and found more crack cocaine which had been wrapped in cling film, as well as mobile phones and cash.

A 50-year-old man, from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and theft.

A 49-year-old woman, also from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

Both have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A man in his 40s is also due to attend a voluntary interview at a later date in relation to the findings.