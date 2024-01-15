Three people put behind bars for drug offences

Paul Fulleylove and Gemma Satchell, both from Tamworth, and Ryan Turner, from the Wylde Green area of Birmingham, were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, January 5.

Fulleylove, aged 37, was jailed for 43 months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis and possession of methadone, class C drugs and cannabis.

Satchell, aged 39, was sentenced to 43 months behind bars after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin and cannabis, possession of cannabis and failing to surrender to police/bail at appointed time.

Turner, aged 24, was jailed for 37 months behind bars after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and being having counterfeit notes.

The convictions come after officers from Staffordshire Police stopped a blue Vauxhall Astra on Ninefoot Lane in Tamworth on April 25 last year and found a small number of wraps containing crack cocaine and heroin, as well as mobile phones.

Officers then searched property in Tamworth and found cannabis and scales, all of which were seized.

On September 5 last year, a woman was stopped on Brookside Way in Tamworth, and officers seized a mobile phone.

Officers went onto search a flat in Tamworth and a property in Birmingham and detained a man after finding wraps of class A drugs, scales, a mobile phone and £2,760 in counterfeit cash.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, who dealt with the case, said: “I am pleased that all three admitted their offending and we’ve been able to jail three dealers who were intent on distributing harmful drugs within our communities.

“Officers across the force are committed to proactively targeting drug supply and will continue to act on intelligence leads and reports from the public to bring these people to justice.

“I hope this serves as a message that those responsible for drug distribution in Staffordshire will be targeted and dealt with as robustly as possible."

The activity follows Staffordshire Police's ongoing commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and protecting those who are at risk of exploitation through criminals, called Operation Target.

Work is continuing to proactively target the groups responsible for these crimes, including county lines, drug distribution, illegal firearms and sexual exploitation.