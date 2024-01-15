Asylum seeker 'left in limbo' smashed hotel room after being told of its closure

Samson Ermiryas has been in the UK for more than a year, but has still not had an interview with the Home Office to discuss his immigration status.

So when he was told on Thursday night that the Kidderminster hotel he'd been staying in since July 2023 would be shutting five days later, the 24-year-old became "aggressive", the town's magistrates' court heard on Saturday.

Prosecutor, Mrs Virinder Bains, said how the defendant kicked his door shut when told the news by a housing officer at around 10pm, who then heard the damage being caused.

She said that after the defendant went outside for a smoke, the officer went into his room and saw "extensive" damage, with walls and a TV the target of his anger and other items strewn across the floor and in the bath. Hotel bosses put the damage at around £1,000.

Police were called at around 10.50pm.

Mrs Bains told magistrates that in police interview he stated that "you can send me back to my country", and "what has England done for me, how have you fulfilled my refugee rights?".