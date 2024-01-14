Police release images of man and woman they want to find after Superdrug robbery

Officers in Sandwell say the Superdrug store on Bearwood Road, Smethwick, was robbed on Monday, January 8.

"An employee was threatened and a quantity of perfume was stolen," a spokesperson said.

Images of a man and a woman have now been released.

Can you help find this man and this woman? Photo: West Midlands Police

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 quoting reference 20/122699/24.