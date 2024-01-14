Police release images of man and woman they want to find after Superdrug robbery
Police have issued images of two people they wish to speak to in connection with a robbery.
Published
Officers in Sandwell say the Superdrug store on Bearwood Road, Smethwick, was robbed on Monday, January 8.
"An employee was threatened and a quantity of perfume was stolen," a spokesperson said.
Images of a man and a woman have now been released.
Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 quoting reference 20/122699/24.