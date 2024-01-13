Express & Star
Man brought to court and fined for being drunk in Birmingham Airport terminal building

A Smethwick man has been fined £200 after pleading guilty to being drunk at Birmingham Airport.

By Rob Smith
Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Sulamet Ali, who is 33, was seen by officials in a state of intoxication in a terminal building at the region's biggest airport on Wednesday, December 13 last year.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on January 4 and pleaded guilty to contravening a byelaw which makes it illegal to be intoxicated through drink or drugs on Birmingham Airport property.

The court heard he was "intoxicated through alcohol within the terminal building".

