Man brought to court and fined for being drunk in Birmingham Airport terminal building

Sulamet Ali, who is 33, was seen by officials in a state of intoxication in a terminal building at the region's biggest airport on Wednesday, December 13 last year.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on January 4 and pleaded guilty to contravening a byelaw which makes it illegal to be intoxicated through drink or drugs on Birmingham Airport property.

The court heard he was "intoxicated through alcohol within the terminal building".