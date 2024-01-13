Killer who murdered woman when he was 13 back in court for having knife behind bars
One of the UK's youngest convicted killers, who murdered a woman during a violent robbery when he was just 13, has been caught with an improvised knife behind bars.
Petri Kurti, now 22, has pleaded guilty to an offence of unauthorised possession in prison of knife or offensive weapon, a metal can lid fashioned into a point inside a prison, namely Brinsford young offenders' institute on June 1, 2021.
He appeared at Stafford Crown Court via video link for a preliminary hearing on Friday and spoke only to confirm his name.