Luther star Idris Elba enlists help of Ronan Kanda's family for national knife crime campaign

The star launched his Don’t Stop Your Future campaign this week after contacting Ronan's mother, Pooja, on social media.

Ronan, 16, was stabbed to death yards from his home in Lanesfield in June 2022 by a fellow schoolboy obsessed with ninja swords.

Determined to raise awareness of knife crime Luther star Elba has recorded a single, Knives Down, and is petitioning the Government to enforce a ban on zombie knives and machetes. The campaign also focussing on the cuts to youth services and combatting teenage violence.

Pooja spoke to Elba several times and travelled to London with her daughter Nikita to discuss Ronan and her knife crime campaigns.

She told the Express & Star: "It was so obvious Idris is very passionate about stopping knife crime. He approached me on social media and he knew about my campaign about banning machetes and zombie knives, and we began talking.

"My daughter and I met him one on one and he was so caring and interested in Ronan's story. So many people want to get on to the next subject when I start talking about Ronan but Idris listened, he really wanted to hear what we thought about the campaign.