Wednesbury man appears in court charged with a string of offences
A man has been charged in connection with a string of burglaries in the West Midlands.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Scott Hamilton, aged 35, from Wednesbury, has been charged with three burglaries in West Bromwich, Wednesbury and Tipton at the end of last year.
Hamilton has also been charged with a burglary in Darlaston in December, a burglary and motor vehicle theft in Birmingham last Sunday and several driving offences.
He was set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday.