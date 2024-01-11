Thieves steal school minibus used to transport students to lessons and activities

The minibus was taken from the Brades Lodge School site in Lower City Road, Tividale, with thieves jumping over a 6ft gate to get access during the middle of the night.

CCTV has now been released by the school to try and catch the culprits and recover the vehicle.

Anyone who has spotted the minibus is being urged to come forward with information.

CCTV released by the school

Executive headteacher Neil Toplass said it was a massive blow to the school as the bus was needed to deliver its curriculum and its loss would cost thousands of pounds.

The theft was discovered by a member of staff, which led to CCTV being reviewed.