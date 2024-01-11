Officers seize car after drivers are seen using Birmingham road as a race track
A sharp eyed police helicopter crew in Birmingham caught a group of drivers using a popular area iN Birmingham for car cruising as a race track and arrested a man.
By Paul Jenkins
The racers were caught on the A47, Heartlands Parkway, Nechells last night
They liaised with on ground colleagues who used Automatic Number Plate Recognition to stop the driver of a blue Audi car. The driver already had a section 59 warning which refers to vehicles being used in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance.
The car was seized and the driver faces prosecution.