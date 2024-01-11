Kidderminster man denies criminal damage offences

Matthew Lavalle, 41, of Corndon Close, was charged with two counts of criminal damage.

Lavalle appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was bailed ahead of an appearance at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on March 26.

In connection to the same incident, a man, 51, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and another man, 42, was reported on suspicion of obstructing the police.