Thieves snatch charity's £43k community lifeline minibus

The owners Landywood District Voluntary Help Centre in Walsall Road, Great Wyrley near Cannock said it was "absolutely devastated" about the theft of the silver-coloured Peugeot which happened on Sunday.

The 16-seater Peugeot Boxer purchased six years ago was a vital lifeline for the most vulnerable members of the community and was been specially adapted to carry residents with mobility issues. Centre members organised fundraising activities including raffles and garage sales for three years and attracted donations from businesses to pay for the van.

The charity which helps people get out and about and socialising has launched an appeal for members of the public to help share its Facebook post about the missing van "far and wide" in a bid to make the vehicle "too hot to handle" for the thieves.