Man wanted for more than five years charged with fraud offences

Steven Drinkwater was first circulated as being wanted by police in 2019.

Following information from the public, he was arrested in Devon on Sunday.

The 46-year-old is alleged to have taken cash from relatives arranging funerals and headstones between 2013 and 2015.

Steven Drinkwater, from Ottery St Mary, was charged yesterday with eight counts of fraud and was remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

West Midlands Police is still appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Isobel Griffiths, from Wolverhampton Police, said: “The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to get in touch quoting crime reference number 20WS/131899J/16.”