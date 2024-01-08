Number of arrests made in West Midlands for drink or drug driving over festive period revealed

The latest figures come following a month-long crackdown by West Midlands Police on driving under the influence.

Throughout December, officers conducted almost 700 breath tests and more than 80 drug tests.

Whilst the majority of drivers were law abiding, police made 82 arrests for drink driving, 24 arrests for drug driving and eight arrests for failing to provide.

In one incident, Central Motorway Policing Group officers spotted a car on the M6 North near J7 for the Great Barr interchange driving in a "dangerous manner" on Boxing Day.

The driver was pulled over and following a roadside breath test, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The 36-year-old was later charged and is due to appear in court later this month.

Ch Ins Rebecca Barnsley from the Force Traffic Unit said: "We have made a significant amount of arrests over the festive period as we are target reckless and thoughtless motorists on our roads.

"Any amount of alcohol can affect your ability to drive and there is not foolproof to measure it.

"Even if you drive the morning after you have drank alcohol – it may still be in your system.

"It’s simple - if you have drunk alcohol or taken any drugs, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

"We will not hesitate to prosecute offenders who choose to put not only their lives, but the lives of other road users at risk."

West Midlands Police said it has "stepped up efforts" to crackdown on those driving under the influence all year round as part of Operation Triton.

Anyone who suspects someone is drink or drug driving regularly should call 101 or contact the force via Live Chat on its website, though people are reminded to always call 999 in an emergency.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.