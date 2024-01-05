'I am keen!' Mayor Andy Street accepts Police and Crime Commissioner's debate challenge

Powers to set the budget and priorities of West Midlands Police are set to be transferred to the West Midlands Combined Authority, which the Mayor runs, after elections in May.

PCC Foster wants to debate the move with the Mayor before the completion of a public consultation on the power transfer being held by the Government.

Simon Foster

Mayor Street responded to PCC Foster's public challenge with an immediate but qualified 'yes'.

In a letter to both Mr Foster and Labour's Mayoral candidate Richard Parker, the Mayor agreed in principle but wanted answers about Labour's post-election position on the power transfer.

He said: "I am keen to do this, but need more clarity on the Labour Party’s position before I am able to proceed.

"As I have made abundantly clear to the public, I am deeply concerned by the fact that crime has doubled in eight years, and that West Midlands Police is now in special measures. It is clear to me that there needs to be a change in governance, with PCC powers transferred to the Mayoral Role after May. The Home Secretary has confirmed he supports this view and has now launched a public consultation before he makes any final decision.

"Therefore, I am more than happy to hold debates regarding police governance in the West Midlands, but I am unclear as to who the debates should be with and when."

The Mayor demanded to know if Labour would reverse the power transfer and if so, whether outgoing PCC Mr Foster would be the party's candidate.

He said: "Before we start creating events and booking venues, can you confirm which of the following three options applies?

"If, as Simon’s views suggest, the Labour Party is so against a change in police governance, can you confirm that if Richard wins the Mayoral election in May, then this transfer will be reversed and the PCC role reinstated, with Simon reinstalled as Labour’s PCC candidate? If so, I am more than willing to debate Simon this month as he has requested.

"If that is not the position - and instead the Labour Party agrees with the transfer of powers as I have requested - then Richard can you confirm if Simon will be appointed as your Deputy Mayor for Policing? If so, then again I would be willing to debate Simon as he has requested. However, in this instance we would not be restricted by the consultation deadline, so I believe these could take place in the run-up to May 2."

The Mayor also agreed to debate his Labour opponent Mr Parker ahead of the West Midlands wide poll on May 2.

He said: "Finally, if the position of the Labour Party is that they support the transfer of powers and Richard will not be appointing Simon as his Deputy Mayor for Policing, then I will happily debate Richard. I had assumed this will take the form of Mayoral hustings in the run up to May, or we can arrange separate occasions.

"If you can let me know which of these three options applies and then we can work out the best way to hold these debates."