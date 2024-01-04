Woman arrested after alleged burglary of two Walsall homes

The alleged offences took place at two properties in the Pelsall and Rushall areas on December 31.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of burglary.

She remained in police custody for questioning on Thursday morning.

People with information have been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website, or by calling 101 quoting crime reference numbers 20/100304/24 or 20/56008/24.