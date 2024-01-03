Two arrests after woman in 'critical condition' found unconscious in quiet street

A man and woman were arrested after she was found unconscious outside a house in Millmoor Avenue, Armitage, near Rugeley.

Police were called to the scene at 7.40am on Monday.

Staffordshire Police said she was taken to hospital and is in a critical condition.

A 57-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, both from the Rugeley area, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remain in custody.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We have arrested a man and a woman after a woman received a serious head injury outside a house in Armitage, near Rugeley.

"We were called at 7.40am on Monday to reports that a woman was unconscious with a head injury outside a house on Millmoor Avenue.

"The woman was taken to hospital and is in a critical condition.

"A 57-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, both from the Rugeley area, have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 – wounding with intent. They both remain in custody."

Anyone with information is urged to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 285 of January 1, or message using live chat on the force's website.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.