Police appeal to find men after gunpoint robbery
West Midlands Police are appealing to find three men after an armed robbery last month.
The incident took place at around 7pm on December 26, and saw a man assaulted after being held at gunpoint at a flat on Alcester Road South, Birmingham.
The man was forced to hand over his phone and a sum of cash, and articles of clothing were taken from the property.
West Midlands Police appealling on X, they said: "We need to speak to them after a man was held at gunpoint and was assaulted at a flat on Alcester Road South, Birmingham. The incident happened at around 7pm on 26 December.
"The man was forced to hand over his phone and a sum of cash and clothing was taken from the property. If you recognise these men, then please get in contact with us via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/1115498/23."