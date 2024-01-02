Police appeal to find men after gunpoint robbery

The incident took place at around 7pm on December 26, and saw a man assaulted after being held at gunpoint at a flat on Alcester Road South, Birmingham.

The man was forced to hand over his phone and a sum of cash, and articles of clothing were taken from the property.

West Midlands Police appealling on X, they said: "We need to speak to them after a man was held at gunpoint and was assaulted at a flat on Alcester Road South, Birmingham. The incident happened at around 7pm on 26 December.

"The man was forced to hand over his phone and a sum of cash and clothing was taken from the property. If you recognise these men, then please get in contact with us via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/1115498/23."