Car seized after driver found to have no insurance

The Volkswagen was seen driving at speed on Heartlands Parkway in the Saltley area of Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It was pursued and stopped by officers from West Midlands Police who, upon further inspection, found the car to have no insurance, with the previous insurance having expired on December 15, and the car was subsequently seized by police.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "This vehicle was seen at speed on Heartlands Parkway, clearly wanting to be stopped.

"Turns out insurance expired on December 15.

"His three passengers are all now walking home."