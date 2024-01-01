West Midlands Police looking to the future in golden anniversary year

Visitors can take their own mugshot and dress up in uniform from years gone by. Credit: West Midlands Police.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the force which was formed on April 1, 1974 due to reorganisation of counties under the Local Government Act 1972 which created the new West Midlands metropolitan county.

For police services this resulted in the merger of Birmingham City Police, West Midlands Constabulary (Dudley, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Oldbury), Coventry, Solihull, Chelmsley Wood, Sutton Coldfield and Halesowen.

West Midlands Police's Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: "This is an incredibly special year for the force as we not only look back over five decades but also look forward to the next 50 years.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford in Walsall in 2023

“The force has changed drastically over the years and we are very proud of the modern force we have today with increasing representation of the diverse communities we police.

"The technological changes have revolutionised policing particularly in respect of in our efficiency and effectiveness to solve crime.

“In 1974, officers used two-piece radio sets to communicate, now they have hand held devices to use wherever they are which can do everything from viewing images and information on suspects, checking bail or curfew conditions to running on-the-spot checks on crime suspects to ensure they’re not giving false or misleading information.

An original lamp outside the museum. Credit: West Midlands Police.

“Huge forensic advances mean that we have moved on from a reliance on fingerprints to sophisticated DNA retrieval techniques, allowing us to detect suspects from the tiniest particles of evidence, giving criminals fewer places to hide than ever.

"Over the years there have undoubtedly been difficult times. However, the force has met each of these challenges with professionalism and dedication and many of the lessons learnt from these challenges has helped shaped how the force polices today.

The first day for Panda cars in the West Bromwich police division. Driver Pc David Lloyd with Pc Roger Wheeler in Moor Street. December 1967

"Our uniforms have changed and our vehicles modernised, but the one key thing we have always been able to rely on has been the support of the community we serve. The contribution the people of the West Midlands have made - and continue to make - in helping us to fight crime and disorder and through the Special Constabulary, partnerships and the many watch schemes that we operate, cannot be underestimated. For that I give thanks.

"One thing is clear; whatever the year on the calendar, police officers and staff have shown the kind of loyalty, dedication and passion for serving the communities of the West Midlands that will carry the force forward into the future."

The museum boasts an "unrivalled" collection of police artefacts, records and memorabilia. Credit: West Midlands Police.

West Midlands Police Museum in Steelhouse Lane in Birmingham city centre will be the focus of many of the celebration events.