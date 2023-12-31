Has the Knife Angel made an impact? We asked Walsall residents what they think

Residents flocked to Walsall Town Centre to see the arrival of the Knife Angel sculpture on November 29, with locals noting its significance during the rising level of knife crime in the area.

The 27ft tall artwork arrived in the town centre on a lorry on Thursday, November 30, ahead of its four-week stay at Gallery Square where residents would be able to look over its 10,000 individual knives.

The Knife Angel is unveiled in Gallery Square, Walsall

Now, residents said farewell to the statue on Friday, December 28, with many locals noting the impact the statue had during its short stay.

Tina and Peter Stroud, two Walsall residents, said they think the significant statue will "get people thinking" about the impact of knife crime.

Tina Stroud said: "We did go and see it yet. It was nice, it's important to have the statue in the town centre with what's been going on.

"I think it will get people thinking about the impact of knife crime yeah. That's really what it was there to do."

Tina and Peter Stroud think it was good that the knife angel came to Walsall, but said more needs to be done

However, some residents held mixed opinions about the statue, with Eddie Murray saying that while it was nice something was happening, more needs to be done.

Eddie Murray, another Walsall resident said: "I think it was a waste of time, it was nice, but more needs to be done.

"I don't think it's just the council, I think the police need to do a lot more to stop it and I think there needs to be harsher punishment for knife crime."

Eddie Murray said more needs to be done by police, the council and the Government to stop knife crime

Aderonke and Adetoyin Adesoji had conflicting opinions about the knife angel but understood the message it was trying to send.

The Walsall residents said: "I didn't realise that the knives were used in actual crimes. I thought it was a bit weird at first but it makes sense now. You do feel unsafe walking around now, it can be scary.

"I think it will help make a difference, but criminals are criminals, I think it will help to stop people using knives, but other stuff needs to be done too."

Aderonke and Adetoyin Adesoji said they think the knife angels message is poignant and that knife crime needs to stop

The statue left the town centre on Friday, with a farewell ceremony being held with Mark Brindley, father of the murdered James Brindley and a trustee at The James Brindley Foundation, giving a speech on the occasion.