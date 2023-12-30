Police release CCTV after man bitten on ear at Albert's Schloss bar left with life-changing injuries

Officers say an argument is said to have broken out at Alberts Schloss in Chamberlain Square, Birmingham, shortly before 11pm on November 11.

They say the row then "escalated and the two men fought."

One man was bitten on the ear and sustained life-changing injuries, police said.

They've now released CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with the alleged incident.

A West Midlands Police statement added: "We know the images aren't very clear, but we hope people may recognise him. Contact us with info via Live Chat or 101, quoting 20/856518/23."