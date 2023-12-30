Driver who narrowly missed woman pushing buggy on zebra crossing gets suspended prison sentence

The motorist was filmed driving on the wrong side of the road and over the white lines after the woman had already started crossing.

Another motorist caught the near miss, which happened on Yardley Wood Road, Billesley, on camera and sent it to the police.

The driver was summonsed to court, where they admitted dangerous driving. They were jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for a year, and banned from driving for a year.

They were fined £400 and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

Police released the footage today, along with a clip of a driver performing a U-turn on the Aston Expressway, and another driver heading down a shared-use route for pedestrians and cyclists and straight into the path of a girl on a skateboard. She’s seen throwing her arms up in disbelief as the driver passes her with inches to spare.

You can see the dashcam footage in the above video.

Not a good place to make a turn (Courtesy: West Midlands Police).

The number of submissions to the police dashcam portal hit a new high of 854. And 92 per cent of those resulted in a positive outcome, which includes warning letters, education courses, fines or court appearances.

In August, the size of the team which reviews footage was increased, leading to a rise in positive outcomes from just four per cent in July to 92 per cent in November.

Officers say the newly-improved team is proving a hit with members of the public who have been submitting their clips to help us make the roads safer.

In all, the team has reviewed more than 6,700 submissions since the start of January.

Sgt Jordan Keen, who leads the team, said: “The team goes from strength to strength, and you can see from the footage we’ve released this month that some really dangerous and careless drivers have been held to account for their actions on the roads of the West Midlands.

“We hope that by showing these clips, drivers will think twice about running a red light, or dangerously overtaking other road users, all for the sake of saving a few seconds.

“This is about educating drivers and preventing road users – be they cyclists, pedestrians or motorists – from being killed or seriously injured.”

To send your footage, visit: https://www.west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/operation-snap-driving-standards