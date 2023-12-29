Hunt for damaged black Mercedes after horse hit by car has to be put down

West Midlands Police have launched an appeal to help find the driver of a black Mercedes after the horse was struck and later died on Hall Lane, Pelsall on Friday.

The horse, which did not have a rider, later had to be put down by a vet due to injuries sustained from the collision.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "We're appealing for your help after a horse was hit by a car in Hall Lane, Pelsall, earlier today.

"Sadly the horse had to be put down by a vet after the collision and we're looking to speak to the driver of the vehicle involved."

West Midlands Police said that from debris left in the road, the car is believed to be a dark or black Mercedes.

The continued: "It's believed to be a dark or black Mercedes, as debris from the car was left in the road.

"If you can help, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting log 507 of 29 December."