Uninsured drink driver stopped on M6 gets lengthy disqualification

Abel Marin recorded a result of 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when stopped on the southbound carriageway between junctions 9 and 6 last Friday.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

The 22-year-old was also driving a green Renault Laguna without a valid driving licence, meaning he was also on the road whilst uninsured.

Appearing at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday, he admitted all four offences.

Marin, of Grange Road West, Birkenhead, was banned from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay a £500.

He must also pay £135 costs and a £200 surcharge.