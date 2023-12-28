Staffordshire Police makes improvements in how it responds to the public but remains in special measures

The police force was placed into special measures by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) in June 2022.

It was told it must “urgently improve” its performance after “serious concerns” were raised over how it investigates crime, responds to the public and monitors suspects and offenders.

HMICFRS said the force’s work was “inadequate” in these three areas and was not able to “effectively meet the demands” of some of the work.

Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams said the force was missing opportunities to identify and safeguard vulnerable people and needs to improve how it provides advice about preventing crime and preserving evidence when taking calls from the public.

But Staffordshire Police today revealed that it had received a letter from Ms Williams saying that HMICFRS had discharged one cause of concern – responding to the public – as improvements had been made in that area.

Police bosses said the decision was a result of continued improvement over several months and the watchdog's findings during onsite ‘reality testing’ in September and October.

In her letter, Ms Williams welcomed the force's increased performance in answering 999 calls, and identified a number of improvements that her inspectors had observed first hand.

Those included clear governance in the contact centre, effective auditing and significant improvement in the recording of repeat and vulnerable victims.

However, the force will continue to be subject to enhanced monitoring by HMICFRS as part of the engagement process, known as being put into special measures.

Staffordshire Police welcomed the decision but said there was still "much more to do".

Further inspection visits are planned during January and February.

Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Chris Noble said: “There is still much to do – both to improve our performance in how we respond to the public and in areas where we have enduring challenges like many other forces across the region and country.

"However, I am delighted with this success, it’s a positive step along our journey to get back to being an outstanding local police service.”

Ben Adams, police, crime, fire and rescue commissioner for Staffordshire, added: “As we approach 2024 it is good to know that HMICRFS recognise the progress Staffordshire Police are making.

"I know how committed every officer and member of staff is to keeping Staffordshire safe.

"There is more to do but our plan is working.”