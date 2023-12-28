Dangerous Range Rover driver who didn't have licence is jailed

Police stopped Richard Bagnall, who was driving a white Range Rover Evoque, around Tipton last Thursday.

Officers found the 27-year-old, of Shakespeare Road, Tipton, was driving without a valid licence and without insurance.

At Walsall Magistrates Court on Friday, he admitted both offences as well as driving dangerously on Great Bridge, New Road, Bridge Road, Toll End Road.

Bagnall was given a three-year driving ban and a 24-week custodial sentence, handed out because of the serious offences and his "flagrant disregard for court orders".

He was also told to pay a £154 surcharge.