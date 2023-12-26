Express & Star
Close

Police stop Staffordshire driver who has 96 points on his licence.

Staffordshire Police have seized the vehicle of a driver who had 96 points on his licence.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
The car which was seized.

They tweeted today that the driver was already disqualified and had no insurance.]

A spokesman for the police said they would be asking the CPS to make representations for a custodial sentence due to the clear lack of care for the law.

The action was carried out as part of Operation Lightning, a force wide initiative which focuses on road safety

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular