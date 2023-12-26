Police set up road block to catch drivers who have too much festive spirit

Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit had several successes on Christmas Day after pulling over all vehicles.

The team tweeted: "Christmas Drink/Drug Drive operation in the South Staffordshire area. A few pics of our day: One arrest drug drive, two vehicles seized without insurance and licence, three reported for other offences, drugs seized during Operation Lightening."

West Midlands Fire Service also warned drivers to remember they can be over the limit the next day if they have been drinking heavily.

WMFS tweeted: "The morning after a night drinking you can still be over the limit. If you're getting merry this Christmas, always leave enough time before driving, or just get a taxi!"