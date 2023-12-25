Man suffers head injuries in Smethwick Christmas Eve shooting

The man, in his 30s, was left with non-life threatening injuries after the incident on Astbury Avenue, which officers were called out to at 7.30pm.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries to his head but has since been discharged.

Officers from the Major Crime Unit have been working hard to establish the circumstances behind the incident, including studying CCTV evidence which shows a car making off shortly after the shooting.

Detective Chief Inspector Alastair Orencas, from Force CID, said: “Officers from the Major Crime Unit team are working tirelessly on this investigation and to find whoever is responsible for this.

"We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have any information to please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 20/1113115/23. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”