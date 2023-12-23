Shannon Stanley was found with severe injuries in the early hours of May 10, 2022 after she was repeatedly stabbed by Pablo Hoad.

Hoad and his girlfriend had spent the evening with Shannon and a friend at a house in Small Heath when an argument broke out between Shannon and Hoad.

During his trial, witnesses described Hoad dragging Shannon into the kitchen where he slammed her against the worktop and stabbed her repeatedly in the head and neck. He then fled the building.

Friends called for an ambulance and provided emergency aid to Shannon, but she died at the scene.

Shannon Stanley

After fleeing the address, Hoad returned to his home and called police.

During the call he confessed to stabbing Shannon, telling the call handler: “I’m the perpetrator, not the victim. I went too far.”

The 28-year-old, who claimed he never meant it to get out of hand, was arrested from his home in Whitmore Road, Small Heath.

Hoad was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday and will be sentenced in February next year.

Following the verdict, Shannon’s family said she was a much-loved daughter, sister and niece and their lives would never be the same again without her.

A statement said: "Shannon was living in Birmingham and enjoying life. Her life has now ended in the most violent way.

"She was at home with her friends where she should have been safe but the actions of Pablo Hoad that night took her life and her future away.

"He has taken our beloved Shannon away when he could have just walked away instead of doing what he did.

"We would like to thank the police who have worked hard to bring us to this point and grateful for the people who tried to help Shannon.

"Our lives will never be the same without her and she is missed terribly by us all."

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police force CID and who led the investigation, said: “Hoad lost control and repeatedly stabbed Shannon and although he claims he never meant it to get out of hand, he never sought any help for her.

"Instead he ran home, leaving Shannon fatally injured.

“Shannon had many people who loved and cared for her.

"I hope that they can feel some sense of justice following this result at court.”