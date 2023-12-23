Man bailed after woman killed and three people injured in two-car Great Wyrley crash

The collision in Great Wyrley, involving a Kia and a black BMW, took place on the eastbound carriageway of the A5 between the M6 Toll entrance roundabout and the Turf roundabout, at around 11.20pm on Thursday.

Upon arrival, paramedics discovered a woman, who was in her 60s, inside the Kia which had overturned.

She was found in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men were also injured in the crash and were taken to hospital.

The driver of the Kia, a man in his 70s, remains in hospital.

Staffordshire Police said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

A man in his 20s, who was in the BMW, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The 32-year-old Cannock man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on conditional police bail while investigations continue.

Collision investigators are keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or those with CCTV or dashcam footage of both cars leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 898 of December 21, or message officers using live chat on the Staffordshire Police website.

People can also get in touch with the collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk.