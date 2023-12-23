Man arrested after police discover knife and cannabis inside 'stolen' car with cloned number plates
A man has been arrested after police stopped a vehicle with cloned number plates and found a knife and cannabis.
By Lisa O'Brien
West Midlands Police Traffic Unit posted on X, formerly Twitter, that officers saw the VW Polo in Sheldon and discovered it had recently been stolen in a burglary from Wolverhampton.
The driver was arrested after police found a weapon and drugs in the vehicle.
The unit said: "We saw this cloned VW Polo in Sheldon before the driver attempted to decamp.
"He was arrested when we found it had recently been stolen in a burglary from Wolverhampton and he also had a knife and some cannabis on him."