Express & Star
Close

Man arrested after police discover knife and cannabis inside 'stolen' car with cloned number plates

A man has been arrested after police stopped a vehicle with cloned number plates and found a knife and cannabis.

By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
The VW Polo had coned number plates. Photo: @Trafficwmp

West Midlands Police Traffic Unit posted on X, formerly Twitter, that officers saw the VW Polo in Sheldon and discovered it had recently been stolen in a burglary from Wolverhampton.

The driver was arrested after police found a weapon and drugs in the vehicle.

A knife and cannabis were found in the vehicle. Photo: @Trafficwmp

The unit said: "We saw this cloned VW Polo in Sheldon before the driver attempted to decamp.

"He was arrested when we found it had recently been stolen in a burglary from Wolverhampton and he also had a knife and some cannabis on him."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular