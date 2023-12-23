West Midlands Police Traffic Unit posted on X, formerly Twitter, that officers saw the VW Polo in Sheldon and discovered it had recently been stolen in a burglary from Wolverhampton.

The driver was arrested after police found a weapon and drugs in the vehicle.

A knife and cannabis were found in the vehicle. Photo: @Trafficwmp

The unit said: "We saw this cloned VW Polo in Sheldon before the driver attempted to decamp.

"He was arrested when we found it had recently been stolen in a burglary from Wolverhampton and he also had a knife and some cannabis on him."