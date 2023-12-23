The seizures of illegal, unsafe or illicit goods represent a major stride in the team’s ongoing fight against criminal activities and efforts to keep residents safe.

All the items present their own specific threat to public safety and consumer well-being, such as American candy made with unapproved additives, bogus perfumes and dangerous knock-off vapes.

American sweets that were seized

And, thanks to Staffordshire County Council’s specialist animal health team, there was also an incident where over 240 calves and cattle were taken into care after an allegation of serious neglect by a farmer, and another where a dog held in kennels was rescued from abuse.

Seizures over the past year have also included dangerous pushchairs being removed from a market as they didn’t meet safety and fire regulations, fake perfume which can contain harmful chemicals, illicit cigarettes and tobacco, counterfeit clothing, fake Apple iPhones and raw pet food, which is often low quality and can be harmful to pets.

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for trading standards at Staffordshire County Council, said: “It’s been yet another mammoth year for our trading standards team.

Vapes seized in March

“It’s down to the brilliant work of our officers, who have been instrumental in safeguarding our community and ensuring the good welfare of animals and livestock.

"I continue to be astounded at the variety of goods they seize each year and the lengths that criminals will go to, to flood the market with such dangerous products.

"Making these seizures is vital work and not only prevents potentially harmful products from reaching consumers, but also disrupts criminal networks.

“The successes send a strong message to criminals that their illegal activities will not be tolerated, and consumers can trust that their safety is the team’s top priority."

People can report the sale of counterfeit or illegal goods to trading standards by calling 01785 330356.