Wolverhampton family four found guilty of trading in fake goods worth £230,000

Four family members have been found guilty of trading in fake branded earphones and nail polish that attracted more than £230,000 in sales.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 21/06/23.GV of Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Majid Iqbal, Hina Naz, Fatima Aamir and Muhammad Iqbal were found guilty on Thursday yesterday after a three-week trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

They offered counterfeit Apple and Samsung phone accessories as well as fake cosmetics for sale online via enterprises linked to them, the court heard.

