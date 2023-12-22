Wolverhampton family four found guilty of trading in fake goods worth £230,000
Four family members have been found guilty of trading in fake branded earphones and nail polish that attracted more than £230,000 in sales.
Plus
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Majid Iqbal, Hina Naz, Fatima Aamir and Muhammad Iqbal were found guilty on Thursday yesterday after a three-week trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
They offered counterfeit Apple and Samsung phone accessories as well as fake cosmetics for sale online via enterprises linked to them, the court heard.