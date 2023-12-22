Man arrested after being discovered in possession of knife

Declan Seymour from Birmingham was arrested and charged with possession of a knife after being seen discarding a black combat knife by police in West Bromwich town centre.

The arrest happened on Thursday afternoon and saw officers, who were out on a high visibility patrol, approach a group of men, who then made off in different directions.

Seymour is set to appear in court early next year.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have charged a 23-year-old man with possession of a knife in West Bromwich.

"While officers were conducting high visibility patrols in the town centre yesterday afternoon, they approached a group of men who all made off in different directions.

"A black combat knife was discarded by one of the individuals.

"Shortly afterwards, Declan Seymour, who is from Birmingham, was arrested and later charged.

"He is due to appear at court early next year."