Five years after his execution Tyrone Dorsett's family 'too distressed' to tell court of their pain

Judge Judith Farbey told Birmingham Crown Court she read letters from the Priorslee man's mother, brother and sister and took into account their heartbreak when sentencing Sculley, from Great Barr, to 30 years minimum for murder.

She said: "I have read the moving personal statements of Mr Dorsett’s mother, father and sister. The family is too distressed for those statements to be read aloud in court. The statements each describe their lasting agony and distress.

"Mr Dorsett’s mother describes his kindness and affection towards her. His father describes how he has lost his registered carer and how much he misses his son’s liveliness.

"His sister describes how she feels tortured by her thoughts of what happened and by the devastating effect it has had on her parents. His family and friends have endured this distressing trial with immense dignity."

Justice Farbey could have given Sculley a whole life sentence but as she could not be certain if he pulled the trigger when Dorsett was shot twice at point blank range in a car park by Birmingham City FC. However, the self-confessed drug dealer had organised the late night meeting following the directions of prisoners in London and Wolverhampton.

She said: "I must sentence you only on the basis of facts that I am sure about. If I am not sure about something, I must give you the benefit of the doubt.

"I am sure of the following things. On the evening of April 14, 2018, Mr Dorsett drove in his VW Golf car from Telford in Shropshire to Bordesley with two associates Brandon Perkin and Tyler Love. He parked in a car park behind some flats in South Holme, next to Birmingham City football ground. You and two other men made your way to the car park in order to meet Mr Dorsett or his associates.

"The exact purpose of the meeting is not known. It must have related to such serious criminal activity that your group took a loaded self-loading pistol in order to shoot one or more of the Telford group if it became necessary."

The rendezvous was arranged by two sets of prisoners, on Dorsett's side in HMP Featherstone, and Sculley's from HMP Wandsworth.

Judge Farbey remarked: "You had a key role in the planning because you were the link between your group and Kwame Giwa in a sophisticated chain.

"The shooting was carried out by a group of men acting together according to a plan. In the aftermath of the murder, the phone used to contact the Featherstone prisoners was taken according to plan."

Sculley was a major player in the Midlands underworld drugs scene before being jailed for conspiracy to deal heroin and crack in April 2019. He was seven days away from being released last year when four years and five months after Mr Dorsett's murder he was arrested and questioned about the killing.

The judge told him: "You are a self-confessed drug dealer, telling the jury that at the time of the murder you made your living from the supply of prohibited drugs including crack cocaine and heroin. Your previous convictions relate in the main to the supply of class A and class B drugs. They represent a wholly different kind of offending because I am not sentencing you for any drug offences today.

"Overall, your role in the sophisticated planning of a meeting for a serious criminal purpose, and your role in a group attack in which a firearm was used to kill Mr Dorsett at point blank range, are part and parcel of an offence whose seriousness is particularly high.

"For the murder of Tyrone Dorsett, your sentence is life imprisonment with a minimum term of 30 years less 468 days for the period on remand in custody for this offence."