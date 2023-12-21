Government asks public for views as row rumbles on between police boss and mayor after claims of 'illegal power grab' and 'hostile takeover'

Simon Foster claimed an early victory in the role of commissioner after the Government announced a consultation over plans to absorb his job into the role of the elected mayor for the West Midlands.

Home Secretary James Cleverly appeared to approve the merger in a letter on December 6, but Mr Foster claimed his legal action has now forced the Government to hold a consultation on the plans.

Mr Foster, who was elected commissioner in 2021, said it was crucial to have an elected official responsible solely on reducing crime in the region.

He had accused Andy Street, the elected mayor for the West Midlands, of a power grab in seeking to take on the policing role as well.

But Mr Street insisted it had always been the aim that the two roles would eventually merge. He said the Home Secretary was merely following procedure by holding the consultation.

Mr Foster said news that a consultation came 'like a bolt from the blue', and was the direct result of his claim that the change was unlawful because of the lack of consultation.

“I have forced the Mayor and the Home Secretary into a humiliating climb down, as a consequence of the legal action I have taken, in order to defend democracy and the rights of the people I represent," he said.

“The Mayor’s decision to attempt a hostile takeover of the Police and Crime Commissioner powers has been exposed for what it is – a cynical, divisive and illegal power grab.

“The Home Secretary has now hastily announced a consultation in connection with the Mayor’s plans, after he has already approved them.

“This is a farce and it smacks of desperation. The Mayor and Home Secretary are trying to shore up an amateurish, incompetent and illegal decision after the event.

Mr Street said it made sense to bring the two roles together, as many of the issues that the mayor has to deal with a direct bearing on crime.

"Our position has been very clear from the beginning," he said. "We said we thought this is what should be done, the Home Secretary said he agreed, and now we are asking the public what they think.

"It was the intention, right from the original devolution deal and the creation of the West Midland Combined Authority, that the roles of mayor and police and crime commissioner would eventually be merged."

Mr Foster said he did not believe it was possible that the mayor would be able to make crime his main priority given his other responsibilities.

"Being police and crime commissioner is a full-time, seven-day-a-week job," he said.

"If the mayor follows the model of London, Greater Manchester or West Yorkshire, the mayors have appointed a deputy mayor to take responsibility for policing and crime, and that means less democratic accountability."