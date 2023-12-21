Husband appears before judge accused of murdering wife at Wolverhampton home
A man has appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with the murder of his wife.
Kamaljeet Mahey, aged in her 40s, died from stab wounds at a house, in Park Meadow Avenue in the Stowlawn area of Bilston on Friday morning.
At a hearing on Wednesday Rajveer Mahey, 39, spoke only to confirm his name through a Punjabi interpreter.
There was no application for bail.
Judge Michael Chambers KC said: "Your case is being adjourned until the next hearing on March 15 when you will be asked for your plea. You have an absolute right to a trial"
"You must remain in custody."
The emergency services were called to the property just before 7am on Friday following reports that a woman had been found with stab injuries.