Husband appears before judge accused of murdering wife at Wolverhampton home

A man has appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with the murder of his wife.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published
Police vehicle in Park Meadow Avenue

Kamaljeet Mahey, aged in her 40s, died from stab wounds at a house, in Park Meadow Avenue in the Stowlawn area of Bilston on Friday morning.

At a hearing on Wednesday Rajveer Mahey, 39, spoke only to confirm his name through a Punjabi interpreter.

There was no application for bail.

Judge Michael Chambers KC said: "Your case is being adjourned until the next hearing on March 15 when you will be asked for your plea. You have an absolute right to a trial"

"You must remain in custody."

The emergency services were called to the property just before 7am on Friday following reports that a woman had been found with stab injuries.

