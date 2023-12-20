PC Lewis Palin, 25, who worked in Tamworth, was investigated after he harassed a colleague by bombarding her with messages and calls in August last year after a brief relationship.

He was suspended the same month.

Palin was found guilty of harassment without violence at Stafford Crown Court on November 16 and was given a six months’ restraining order and a £2,350 fine by the court.

The accelerated misconduct hearing, which was held on Wednesday, December 13, found he had breached police standards of authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct.

His actions were assessed by the panel, chaired by Chief Constable Chris Noble, and considered so serious as to constitute gross misconduct.

Palin will now be placed on the National College of Policing’s Barred List. preventing him from working within policing and other law enforcement bodies.

Deputy Chief Constable Jon Roy said: "There is no place for harassment in Staffordshire Police and we take reports such as this extremely seriously.

“It is unacceptable for a police officer, who is responsible for enforcing the law, to break the law themselves.

“The vast majority of our officers and staff are honest, hardworking and act with integrity. But when misconduct is found, we will take action. We encourage anyone who has any concerns about the behaviour of an officer or staff member they have come into contact with, to please report it to us.”