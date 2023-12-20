Police issue image of suspects after theft at Merry Hill centre

Dudley Police say two teenage boys were approached by three people at a bus stop outside Merry Hill at 3.30pm on Wednesday, November 1.

One of the boys had cash taken from him before he made his way inside.

Police say two of the people in the photograph were wearing face coverings which makes them harder to identify but they are asking for anyone with information to contact them via Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime ref 20/922311/23.