Appeal for to find men in connection with burglary where cash and jewellery was stolen

Dudley Police tweeted: "Do you recognise these men? We want to identify them following a burglary in Stourbridge this month.

"Sometime between 2pm on Sat, December 9 and 4.30am the next day, a house on Guardians Walk, Kingswinford was burgled. Items inc cash, jewellery and a bank card were taken.

"Think you can help? If so, please contact us by calling 101 or via LiveChat on our website quoting crime number 20/1068621/23."