Appeal for to find men in connection with burglary where cash and jewellery was stolen
Police are appealing for information about two men believed to have been involved in burglary.
By Adam Smith
Cash, jewellery and a bank card were stolen from a property in Kingswinford between 2pm on Saturday, December 9, and 4.30am the following morning.
Dudley Police tweeted: "Do you recognise these men? We want to identify them following a burglary in Stourbridge this month.
"Think you can help? If so, please contact us by calling 101 or via LiveChat on our website quoting crime number 20/1068621/23."