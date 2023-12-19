The 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been questioned on suspicion of supplying class B drugs by West Midlands Police officers on the Regional Cyber Crime Unit.

Police also seized "numerous packages" for forensic examination.

The pair have been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

As a result of the arrests, officers are said to be taking action against a "prolific" seller on the dark web known as "innocentextracts".

The vendor is alleged to be selling illegal vapes with THC (Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), sweets infused with this oil and other related products.

The Regional Cyber Crime Unit works to stop the illegal sale of drugs on the dark web and has urged people with related information to report to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.