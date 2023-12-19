Marilyn Fisher, aged 68, twice attacked the man at a property in Tipton on separate dates in June, initially hitting him on the head and causing a bleeding wound.

Prosecutor Mr Andrew Wilkins told Wolverhampton Crown Court that drinking alcohol lay behind the defendant's problems and that the victim thought she was going to "kill" him.

Mr Wilkins said: "On June 7 an argument started and the complainant pushed her. She then went into another room and picked up the iron which she swung at him striking the top of his head, causing some heavy bleeding.

"He treated it himself. Then on June 13 there was another argument which happened when both had been drinking and she accused him of seeing someone else.