Jury sworn in to hear trial of ex-headteacher accused of sex messaging with child
A jury has been sworn in to hear the trial of a former secondary school headteacher charged with attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child on social media.
Tom McDowall, 41, of Burnthill Lane, Rugeley, who was formerly principal at Pool Hayes Academy, in Willenhall, appeared at Stafford Crown Court charged with three counts of the offence.
The case relates to incidents alleged to have taken place in Staffordshire in August and September last year and is not linked to any student at Pool Hayes, in Castle Drive.
McDowall denies the charges.