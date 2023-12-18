Express & Star
Third teenager arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to bus in Walsall

A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of causing damage to a bus earlier this month.

Ryecroft Cemetery and Coalpool Lane, Walsall

The girl is the third teenager arrested in connection with criminal damage caused to a bus in Thames Road in Coalpool on December 2.

The 13-year-old was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage, and she was released on bail while enquiries continue.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "A third teenager has been arrested over damage caused to a bus as we continue our efforts to combat anti-social behaviour in Walsall.

